Khloe Kardashian shares insights from Indian Billionaire wedding

Khloe Kardashian and Kim Kardashian spend some special time making memories in India with A-lister Bollywood celebrities.



The Kardashian sisters kept sharing highlights from billionaire heir Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's lavish wedding on their social accounts with their fans this weekend.

Khloe took to her official Instagram account on Sunday and posted a photo of her and her sister in Indian attire from the pair’s Shubh Ashirwad ceremony held on Friday.

She wrote in her caption, “Kim and Khloé take India ???????? (heart emoji).”

While feeling excited being in India with Kim she further wrote, “ I can’t believe I get to have this experience with my sister!!!"

"The best memories with my bestie (heart emoji).”

In the snaps, Khloe can be seen wearing a traditional Indian dress a lehenga, with Indian jewelry.

She flaunted a gold and white lehenga paired with a gold necklace and choker.

Kim also wore the traditional attire of red with glittery work and chose to pair it with an intricate necklace and headpiece.