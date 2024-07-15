 
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares heartwarming post with daughter Malti

The Bollywood actress reunited with her daughter ‘after 42+ hours of travel around the world’

July 15, 2024

Priyanka Chopra is happy to be reunited with her daughter after a brief time apart.

The 41-year-old Indian actress took to her official Instagram account on Sunday, July 14, and posted an adorable photo with Malti.

In the photo, the Love Again star can be seen hugging her baby daughter, showcasing her mother-daughter bond.

"After 42+ hours of travel around the world in a couple of days, this is all I needed (heart emoji), she wrote in her caption.

The snap features the two-year-old beaming smile and holding a toy while Chopra cuddles her.

Moreover, the actress tagged the location of Australia's Gold Coast to her post where she is shooting for her forthcoming movie Blush.

Chopra’s post came two days after Jonas and Chopra attended billionaire heir Anant Ambani's wedding in India Mumbai.

It is pertinent to mention that Priyanka Chopra shares her two-year-old daughter Malti with the Jumanji actor, Nick Jonas.

The pair tied the knot in Rajasthan, India in 2018.

