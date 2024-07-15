 
Katy Perry gets trolled for THIS bizarre mistake

The singer mistook England for another country

July 15, 2024

Katy Perry made an inexcusable blunder that left fans in a sigh.

On Sunday, July 14, the songstress took to her official X account (formerly known as Twitter), and wished good luck to team England before their Euro 2024 finale but things did not go in the right direction for Katy.

She penned down on social media, “FOOTBALL IS COMING HOME,” and closed the sentence with a flag emoji that does not belong to England, squashing her spirit of enthusiasm.

It seems like the singer got confused while selecting emojis as she opted for the flag of the United Kingdom instead.

However, before any clarification would have come, fans rushed to correct her mistake.

One social media user pointed out, “This is the flag (England flag) You're welcome.”

Another wrote, “Thanks sis next time try to use the correct flag.”

"Katy, it's (England flag emoji). Quite sure that the rest of the UK won't be cheering for England,” a third follower corrected her.

