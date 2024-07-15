Taylor Swift faces technical glitch at Milan Eras tour

Taylor Swift faced a piano malfunction during her performance



On Sunday, July 14 during her second Eras Tour show in Milan, the 34-year-old singer gave her fans a surprise in the secret song segment of the concert.

After performing a mashup of Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red on guitar the mishap occurred.

To perform another mashup of Reputation's Getaway Car and Out of the Woods she switched to piano.

While she has not completed the opening lyrics, Swift’s piano painted with colorful flowers, unexpectedly malfunctioned.

The 14-time Grammy winner said to the crowd while taking a brief look beneath the lid of the piano, "We have finally broken this thing," as per a video shared by a fan on TikTok.

Then a crew member appeared who can be seen fixing the musical instrument.

Another fan-shared video on X (formerly known as Twitter) showed the moment after the piano got fixed.

"Oh, I did it!” Swift said while closing the lid.

Previously, Swift performed two concerts in Switzerland before her stop in Milan and called the country "stunningly beautiful" on her social media.



Now her next stop on the record-breaking tour is in Germany where she has shows in Gelsenkirchen, Hamburg, and Munich.



