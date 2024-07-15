 
Geo News

Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon

Prince William did not join Kate Middleton for Wimbledon final

By
Web Desk

July 15, 2024

Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon

Prince William has released his first major statement after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final and presented trophy to the winner amid her cancer battle.

The Prince of Wales issued his statement after Spain won Euro 2024 by beating England in final.

Spain struck late to win Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin to capture the trophy for a record fourth time.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal turned home in the 86th minute after Nico Williams sent Spain ahead early in the second half but England substitute Cole Palmer pulled the Three Lions level.

England almost equalised at the death but Dani Olmo headed Marc Guehi´s effort off the line to safety.

Later, taking to social media, Prince William, who is the President of the Football Association, released his statement.

The future king said, “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards England. W”

Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon

Prince William issued the statement after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final with daughter Princess Charlotte.

Taylor Swift faces technical glitch at Milan Eras tour
Taylor Swift faces technical glitch at Milan Eras tour
Katy Perry gets trolled for THIS bizarre mistake
Katy Perry gets trolled for THIS bizarre mistake
What 'frustrated' Prince William muttered as England lost Euro 2024: Lip reader
What 'frustrated' Prince William muttered as England lost Euro 2024: Lip reader
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares heartwarming post with daughter Malti
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares heartwarming post with daughter Malti
Kate Middleton shows she is still ‘top of her game' at Wimbledon
Kate Middleton shows she is still ‘top of her game' at Wimbledon
Khloe Kardashian shares insights from Indian Billionaire wedding
Khloe Kardashian shares insights from Indian Billionaire wedding
Prince George played Prince William 'mini-me' as duo took Euro finals 'seriously'
Prince George played Prince William 'mini-me' as duo took Euro finals 'seriously'
King Charles breaks silence as England loses Euro 2024, launches statement
King Charles breaks silence as England loses Euro 2024, launches statement