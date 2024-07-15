Prince William breaks silence as Kate Middleton attends Wimbledon

Prince William has released his first major statement after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final and presented trophy to the winner amid her cancer battle.



The Prince of Wales issued his statement after Spain won Euro 2024 by beating England in final.

Spain struck late to win Euro 2024 with a 2-1 victory over England on Sunday in Berlin to capture the trophy for a record fourth time.

Real Sociedad striker Mikel Oyarzabal turned home in the 86th minute after Nico Williams sent Spain ahead early in the second half but England substitute Cole Palmer pulled the Three Lions level.

England almost equalised at the death but Dani Olmo headed Marc Guehi´s effort off the line to safety.

Later, taking to social media, Prince William, who is the President of the Football Association, released his statement.

The future king said, “This time it just wasn’t meant to be. We’re all still so proud of you. Onwards England. W”

Prince William issued the statement after Kate Middleton attended Wimbledon final with daughter Princess Charlotte.