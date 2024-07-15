Prince William desperate to reassure Prince George before Kate Middleton dies

Prince William desperate to reassure Prince George in case Kate Middleton dies

Prince William has been rushing to reassure Prince George as well as Kate Middleton about his bond with their kids, in case the mother of three passes away during her cancer battle.



News about all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well placed within Buckingham Palace.

According to a report by OK magazine, this source weighed in on everything, in a rather candid manner.

They began by saying, “He’s shouldered a lot of the responsibilities, and, what’s more, he seems to be having fun doing it.”

All of this has not been lost on the Princess because “Kate has seen the change, and she’s genuinely touched by all that he’s doing, not just for her, but for the children.”

The source also tugged at a few heartstrings with his later sentiments and said, “They remember their vows they said at their wedding.”

This “forced her and William to take a good look at their priorities and be more grateful for what they have.”

“Their vows have never been more profound as they navigate this difficult time.”

The same source also explained that despite Prince William already being “so hands-on” with the kids already, “he’s become more confident and stronger in his role as dad.”

Before concluding the source also explained, “It’s reassuring for Kate to know the kids will always have a loving, compassionate and caring relationship with their father if, God forbid, something happens to her.”