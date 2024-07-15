 
King Charles reacts to Kate Middleton's Wimbledon attendance amid cancer

Kate Middleton attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis

July 15, 2024

King Charles has seemingly sent massive support to his beloved daughter-in-law Kate Middleton as she attended the Wimbledon final with Princess Charlotte.

The palace, on behalf of King Charles, reposted Kate Middleton’s photo from the event in its Instagram stories to show the future queen his support.

Earlier, Kate Middleton shared stunning photos and video from Wimbledon on social media.

The Princess of Wales attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis, receiving cheers as she walked onto court to present the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz.

The 42-year-old, wearing a purple dress, was accompanied by her nine-year-old daughter Charlotte as she talked to players before the match.

She was then cheered by onlookers as she made her way to Centre Court.

The crowd took to its feet as the princess, patron of the All England Club, entered the arena, applauding for around 30 seconds.

