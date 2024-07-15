Ed Sheeran attends Euros final in Berlin with wife 

 
Ed Sheeran attended 2024 Euros final in Berlin with wife, while supporting England

July 15, 2024

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry Seaborn were spotted celebrating England’s match against Spain as they watched in the stands in Berlin to support the Three Lions in the 2024 Euros final on Sunday night.

According to Daily Mail, Ed Sheeran is a huge football fan, and he was seen taking in all the action at the Olympiastadion in Germany, with actor Damian Lewis by his side as Spain took victory with a 2-1 win.

It is pertinent to mention that Ed donned a red England shirt while Cherry wore a white kit and a cap.

As per the details reported by the earlier publication, the pair was seen shouting and jumping in support for England while jumping and being intimate towards each other.

The A Team hitmaker was also present at the semi-finals last Wednesday when England beat the Netherlands, however, this time the Three Lions weren't so lucky as they lost.

Furthermore, other big stars who made the trip to Germany to watch the final included close pals Harry Styles and James Corden, who were also spotted in the stands. 

