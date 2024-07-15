Shannen Doherty's ‘desperation' for children exposed after passing

The star of Beverly Hills and 90210 Shannen Doherty has had a podcast episode release, a day after her passing, and it highlighted her desire to become a mother.

She weighed in on all of this during one of her January episodes for the Let’s Be Clear podcast featuring her own oncologist Dr. Lawrence Piro.

During that conversation she touched on her plans for motherhood, as well as all the efforts she made while attempting IVF with husband Kurt Iswarienko.

There she said, “Not only did I want a child for myself, but I wanted it for my husband.”

“I wanted it for our marriage. I wanted him to have that part of himself fulfilled as well,” she also added.

For those unversed, the couple married back in 2011, when they were “later in years” and thus “when it was time to have that decision, we needed IVF, and I did a bunch of rounds of it.”

However, it is pertinent to mention that the Charmed star passed away on Saturday July 13th.

She died as a result of breast cancer, after having battled it since 2015.

Throughout that time, she was also in remission and attempted “desperately” to get pregnant.

However, she ended up relapsing back in 2019 and her desire to have children influenced a number of her decisions when it come to treating her cancer.