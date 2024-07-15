 
Geo News

Harry Styles, James Corden cheer for The Three Lions in Euros final

Harry Styles and James Corden cheer for The Three Lions in Euros final, while Louis Tomlinson was also present in the audience

July 15, 2024

Harry Styles was supporting England team as he watched the Euros 2024 final against Spain on Sunday at the Olympiastadion stadium in Berlin, Germany just recently.

According to Daily Mail, at the event, the singer donned in a white dress shirt with sunglasses.

He attended the highly-anticipated match with close pal James Corden and Karim Chellat shared pictures and videos on Instagram of Harry and James cheering for the team to.

It is pertinent to mention that in the recent months, the famous duo was also seen taking a seat in the stadium next to Formula One driver George Russell 

Harry Styles, James Corden cheer for The Three Lions in Euros final

Moreover, Harry and James looked quite nervous while they watched the Three Lions fail to make history as they lost 2-1 in Berlin to Spain.

Furthermore, Harry's former One Direction bandmate Louis Tomlinson revealed he was also at the football match as he shared snaps of the game to his Instagram Story.

In regards to this, Louis uploaded two pictures during the evening, one of the match programme from a VIP hospitality suite and a second of the game kicking-off. 

