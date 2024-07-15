Sarah Ferguson follows in King Charles, Prince William's footsteps

Prince Andrew’s former wife Sarah Ferguson has seemingly followed in King Charles and Prince William’s footsteps with her latest move.



King Charles and William extended massive support to team England after they were defeated by Spain in Euro 2024 final on Sunday.

Following in their footsteps, Sarah also took to X, formerly Twitter handle and said, “The whole team, backroom staff and England camp should be proud of the journey and the memories they have helped create for the whole country. Keep your heads up!”

Earlier, Spain ended England´s dreams with dramatic Euro 2024 win on Sunday.

Substitute Mikel Oyarzabal scored a dramatic late winner as Spain triumphed in Sunday´s Euro 2024 final, beating England 2-1 to confirm their re-emergence as a force on the international stage.

England had been dreaming of winning a first title in almost six decades and it looked as if it could be their night as Spain lost influential midfielder Rodri to injury at half-time.

Meanwhile, Prince William, who is the president of Football Association, attended the final with son Prince George in Berlin.