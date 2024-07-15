50 Cent tips Donald Trump's hat on album cover while performing in Boston

50 Cent puts Donald Trump’s face on his iconic cover of his album Get Rich or Die Tryna following the assassination attempt on the former president.



It is pertinent to mention that the rapper displayed the edited image during his concert in Boston as he performed the song Many Men from his 2003 debut album.

In regards to this, Trump’s face was photo shopped onto the 49-year-old hip hop star’s shirtless, chiseled body as he stood behind glass that appeared to be fractured by a bullet.

According to page Six, the track Many Men, which references 50 Cent’s own near-death experience when he was shot nine times in Queens, New York in 2000, seemed to be an indication towards the former president’s campaigns rally on Saturday.

As far as the lyrics are concerned, they read, “Many men wish death upon me / Blood in my eye, dawg, and I can’t see / I’m tryin’ to be what I’m destined to be.”

According to the earlier publication, the rapper posted of a photo of the viral cover on Saturday night while stating, “Trump gets shot and now I’m trending.”

The former president, Donald Trump was shot in the ear during a presidential rally in Bulter, Pa. on Saturday afternoon.