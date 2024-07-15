King Charles tour to Australia, Samoa details revealed

King Charles and Queen Camilla will undertake an Autumn Tour in October 2024, the palace has confirmed on its official website.



According to the palace, the tour will include Royal visits to Australia and Samoa, where the King and Queen will attend the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) 2024.

They will visit Australia at the invitation of the Australian Government, where their programme will feature engagements in the Australian Capital Territory and New South Wales.

The monarch and queen’s state visit to Samoa will celebrate the strong bilateral relationship between the Pacific Island nation and the UK.

The royal family also released King Charles and Queen Camilla’s photo from CHOGM 2022 in Rwanda on X, formerly Twitter handle to share the statement.

Earlier, royal expert Richard Palmer took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and said, “Buckingham Palace has confirmed that the King and Queen will visit Canberra and New South Wales in Australia and Samoa in October but not New Zealand on medical advice amid concerns about an extended programme while the monarch is continuing his recovery from cancer.”