Taylor Swift breaks records on Billboard 200

Taylor Swift's latest album The Tortured Poets Department stays on Billboard 200 for the 12th consecutive week

July 15, 2024

Taylor Swift is racking up milestones while her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department amasses historic sales.

It is pertinent to mention that the latest release from the Grammy-winning artist topped the Billboard 200 chart for the 12th straight week for the week ending July 20.

According to Billboard, Swift's achievement sets a new record for the most recent consecutive weeks at No.1 by a female artist, surpassing Whitney Houston's "Whitney," which held the previous record of 11 weeks.

According to Daily Mail, in regards to this, The Tortured Poets Department ties Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time for the most consecutive weeks at No. 1 in this century, both albums having achieved 12 weeks at the top.

Furthermore, Swift's success with The Tortured Poets Department also increases her personal record for the album with the most weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, as she surpassed her previous chart-toppers Fearless and 1989, each with 11 weeks at the summit.

As far as Swift’s strategy is concerned, according to Daily Mail, she has been releasing multiple variant editions of her album which continues to boost sales. 

