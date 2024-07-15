Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt son Pax takes mom out amid ongoing legal drama

Angelina Jolie and son Pax enjoyed some quality time together amid ongoing legal drama with Brad Pitt.

On Friday, Jolie and Pax were spotted at a famous Sushi restaurant in West Hollywood, according to Page Six report.

The actress looked stunning in all black ensemble, meanwhile, son Pax opted for casual look with a blue jacket, white shirt and, khaki pants.

However, it seemed 20-year-old son of Jolie and Pitt was playing the role of host for the evening as he was seen taking his card out to pay for the parking.

This outing comes after a recent update in the former couple's legal drama.

As InTouch reported, Pitt recently opposed Jolie's requests for many documents, calling them too broad and intrusive.

Pitt’s lawyer said he offered enough documents about the flight to settle the issue, but Jolie wanted more.

She asked for private communications, including those about his therapy and alcohol tests

The dispute started after Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt after he allegedly abused her and their children during a 2016 flight.