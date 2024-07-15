Shannen Doherty's plans for her remains revealed after death

Shannen Doherty, famous for her role played in Beverly Hills, 90210 and Charmed recently died after long battle with breast cancer at the age of 53, on July 13, 2024, and almost a month before her death she had brought to light how her remains should be handled as well.

It happened back in January, and there she spoke about her desires related to her ashes after death on the Let’s Be Clear podcast

At the time she began by saying, “I do not want to be buried. I want to be cremated, and “like, really mix it up so it’s a healthy mixture of my father, me and Bowie.”

For those unversed, she herself has been wearing her father’s ashes in a necklace since his death in 2015 and she’s even allowed her best mate Chris Cortazzo, to hold onto some as well.

The last public photo of Shannen Doherty shows her in good spirit with her friend Cortazzo, as they were enjoying the Water Front Restaurant in Malibu California on June 16.

It is pertinent to mention that back in November 2023, she sat for an interview with PEOPLE magazine and revealed that she is at 4 stage and that her cancer has spread towards her bones.

At the time she said, “I’m not done with loving. I’m not done with creating. I’m not done with hopefully changing things for the better”.