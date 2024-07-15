Prince Harry is mining his innermost turmoil and pain for a few dollars

Experts have just bashed Prince Harry’s Hollywood strategy because he appears to be forced into “mining his innermost turmoil and pain” for dollars.



Comments about everything have been brought to light by royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser

She weighed in on everything during one of her most recent pieces for News.com.au.

In that piece she touched on the chances of a second Spare installment and warned that “While all we have to go on is this Spectator piece, there are plenty of reasons why Harry putting out a new edition wouldn’t exactly be a shocker.”

For those unversed, the piece in question has been written by Alexander Larman, and he revealed, “it has been rumoured that [Harry] and his ghostwriter have been waiting to include new and sensational material to galvanise sales to those who live for the scandal and outrage.”

“Or to put it another way, money! Lots and lots of lovely money. Of the duke and duchess’ grab bag of commercial ventures, his autobiography is a stand out in that it sold like the proverbial, racing up the charts as fast as Uncle Andy outrunning a process server.”

“Harry’s options on the work front have narrowed since Spare’s release.”

“Podcasting is out, with him having only managed to help produce half of one 30 minute episode in two and a half years and with Spotify sources then revealing to journalists the harebrained ideas that the duke had for shows like interviewing Validmir Putin about his childhood.”

“The bottom line, his options for pulling in the mega bucks are looking increasingly limited.”

Hence the only other option for those mega bucks seems to be his contract with Penguin Random House where they intend to “mine his innermost turmoil and pain for Spare, a book that managed to simultaneously be both brave, raw and deeply moving and so navel-centric you’d have to think the man needs a better therapist,” she added before signing off.