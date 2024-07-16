Prince Harry is making King Charles drop china tea cups on the floor

Prince Harry has just been bashed for attempting to make King Charles’ china tea cups fall to the floor.



Insight into the possible reaction of Buckingham Palace, regarding Prince Harry’s memoir no. 2 has been brought to light by royal commentator Daniela Elser.

She weighed in on everything regarding this, during her most recent piece for News.com.au.

In that piece she painted a picture and said, “Imagine a new and updated issue of the memoir, only this time one that offers the duke’s no holds barred take on King Charles’ coronation, Queen Camilla, his and wife Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex’s eviction form Frogmore Cottage, and His Majesty and Kate, the Princess of Wales’ cancer diagnosis.”

Because with this, on the other end of the pond, “That other sound you can hear over our E and F notes? Bone china teacups hitting the decks inside the palace.”

What makes this ‘worse’ in the eyes of Ms Elser is the fact that “this time it would be written by a Harry who knows that his father is often too busy to see him when he makes the trip back to London and now has pretty much nothing left to lose in terms of Crown Inc.”

Before concluding she also slipped in a jibe and said, “An updated, paperback issue of Spare would have to sell like the most singing of hotcakes and the ‘Buy’ button on Amazon would be hit so many times they would need to install a new one.”