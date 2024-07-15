 
Billie Eilish follows in steps of Kate Winslet, Tom Hardy with new gig

Billie Eilish is following in the steps of A listers like Kate Winslet and Tom Hardy

July 15, 2024

Billie Eilish is the latest star to read a meaningful bedtime story for kids on the CBeebies Bedtime Story show.

Eilish will read author and illustrator Oliver Jeffers’ This Moose Belongs to Me on Friday at 6:50 pm.

The Blue singer spoke of her love of bedtime stories in the promo, saying, “My favourite thing in the world as a child was a bedtime story and I would be upset if I didn't get one! I had a lot and I loved them all!”

Revealing what the story is about, the 22-year-old said the story is about a young boy named Wilfred who has a pet moose named Marcel. 

Marcel is a well behaved pet, but one time Wilfred takes his “very big” moose into the woods, where the pet gets claimed by someone else.

Eilish explained the moral of the story saying, “We need to look after beautiful, wild creatures like Marcel, but we also need to let them do their own thing.”

The Bellyache hitmaker has joined the ranks of A-listers like Zayn Malik, Kate Winslet and Tom Hardy with her CBeebies Bedtime Story.

