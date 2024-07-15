BTS Jin symbolizes 'harmony' as torchbearer of the Paris Olympics 2024

BTS Jin made his much-anticipated appearance at the Paris Olympics 2024 as South Korea’s torchbearer.



The Black Swan crooner emitted a proud aura as he carried the traditional Olympic flame at the Louvre Museum in Paris.

The momentous milestone for South Korea at the 2024 Olympics comes after the K-pop sensation completed his mandatory military service for the country.

Jin, also addressed as Kim Seokjin, was selected to spread the message of “harmony” and “peace” on behalf of his country, during the Olympic torch relay, a time-honored tradition signifying the spirit and unity of the Games.

As reported by Korea Times, Jin was handed the torch near the street Rue de Rivoli and then walked about 200 meters before returning to the torch relay center.

Additionally, Jin also expressed his sentiments over the honour that he received at the Olympics.

In a video message uploaded by his managing company, Hybe, previously known as BigHit Entertainment, the Fake Love hit-maker said, "I feel extremely honoured to have been able to participate in today's torch relay. I sincerely thank ARMY and all the fans who made it possible for me to carry the torch.”