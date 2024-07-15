Prince William and Kate Middleton just gave a rare insight of their home to their followers.

Taking to their official Instagram account on Monday, the royal couple uploaded a sweet picture of their two youngest children, Princess Charlotte, 9 and Prince Louis, 6.

In the picture, shared by the Prince and Princess of Wales, both aged 42, the little royals could be seen watching Sunday’s UEFA European Championship that happened between England and Spain.

Prince William, Kate Middleton enjoy football with kids Charlotte, Louis

The siblings could be seen wearing customized jerseys that read their first names and had their ages as their jersey numbers.

“@england, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C,” the caption of the royal couple’s post read.

As the post made rounds on social media, followers of Prince William and Kate Middleton, from all over the world took to the comments section to praise the picture and the family.

“What a super ‘normal’ family pic! You guys are doing great,” a comment read.

While another follower penned, “Such a positive family beautiful kids too.”