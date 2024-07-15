Are Paul Mescal, Gracie Abrams Hollywood's next power couple?

Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams are under the spotlight as they potentially emerge as Hollywood's newest power couple.



According to DailyMail exclusive, Mescal, making headlines for his upcoming role in Gladiators II, is aiming to elevate his career to new heights with his transformative project.

Meanwhile, Abrams is a rising star in the industry, who brings her own spotlight to the duo's relationship.

Recently, the Close to You hitmaker was invited to perform the opening act for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. She also collaborated with Swift in the track Us from her latest album The Secret of Us.

Notably, Abrams is a daughter of famous director J. J. Abrams, who directed hits like Mission: Impossible, and Star Trek franchises.

Mescal and Abrams were recently spotted together at a dinner in London, sparking speculations about their romantic involvement.

While, the couple's relationship could offer mutual benefits in terms of fame and connections, reports suggest that Mescal's reputation as a heartbreaker in Hollywood may add a layer of caution for the Risk singer.