Shannen Doherty and ‘Charmed' costars' plan for her return in reboot revealed

Shannen Doherty and her 'Charmed' costars had a plan to bring her character back in a reboot

Shannen Doherty and her Charmed co-stars Drew Fuller, Holly Marie Combs, Brian Krause, were brainstorming storylines to make a reboot of the show that would also include her.

Doherty passed away on July 13 after a long battle with cancer. Her character in the show, Prue Halliwell, was killed off in the original show. The cast discussed ideas to bring her back on their Charmed rewatch podcast.

Drew Fuller, who played Chris Halliwell on the show’s later episodes, explained an idea he had for the Little House on the Prairie star’s return to the show.

“At the moment of the explosion, there’s, like, a rift in time and another dimension — because now, what Marvel’s done is proven that there’s the multiverse. So, someone, another version of you, comes and basically saves you and pulls you out from that,” Fuller explained.

“There could be two Prues, but this other Prue is returning you back to our space in time. I thought that was a really easy, quick solve. It’s not like we’re jumping the shark,” he continued.

Doherty agreed, saying, “I don’t know why they wouldn’t do it. It’s so successful. Why wouldn’t you do it? Bringing us all back with sort of, the loud chatter of everybody’s dynamic. Who got along and who didn’t — I got along with everyone. I think that it would … I can’t imagine CBS saying no.”