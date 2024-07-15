Shannen Doherty pal accuses Iswarienko for making her last days 'so hard'

Shannen Doherty's former husband Kurt Iswarienko made her last months more difficult.

Doherty passed away from cancer at the age of 53 on July 13, Saturday.

Taking to LinkedIn, the Beverly Hills, 90210 actress' friend Tara Furiani shared a heartfelt message, accusing Iswarienko of adding to Doherty's suffering.

"I'm really sad and upset about my friend Shannen’s death … Because of the divorce she was going through at the time," she wrote.

Doherty, who was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015, lost her SAG insurance and other financial support as her health declined.

Furiani claimed that Iswarienko deliberately delayed the spousal support process, hoping Doherty would die before any payments were made.

She added, "Life is so hard… life is extra hard with cancer and without the support you thought you’d have, If you have the opportunity to be a decent person, take it. You have no idea what people are dealing with and going through…"