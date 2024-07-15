 
Charlize Theron on Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones' heartwarming gesture

Charlize Theron was made to feel special by 'Twisters' stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones

July 15, 2024

Charlize Theron is happy Twisters stars Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones came out to support her at her nonprofit Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP) 2024 Block Party on July 13.

"It makes me wanna cry," she told People at the Universal Studio Backlot.

"It's one thing to feel this passionate about something. It's another thing to have a community kind of behind [it] saying, 'I want to support that' and that's just... Yeah, it's really special," she shared.

The Mad Max: Fury Road star was born and raised in Benoni, South Africa and remains passionate about building a more equitable future for the youth of the country.

Her non-profit, established in 2007, aims to "supports locally-led community-based organizations that work directly with young people and focus on sexual reproductive health and rights and/or the prevention of gender-based violence."

Elsewhere, Theron went on to emphasize on the importance of outreach to keep "the narrative alive."

"Yeah, the phone calls never stop," she admitted.

"It's one of those jobs, it's tough and it's also, you don't want to be gross about it, but it's important. It's important to kind of keep the narrative alive when people can't support [it]. So yeah, you make phone calls for sure."

