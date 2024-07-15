Taylor Swift expresses love for 'dream come true' Milan crowd

Taylor Swift just bid the city of Milan, farewell after wrapping her two-night shows of the sensational Eras Tour.

Taking to her official Instagram account, with a heart full of gratitude, the Lover crooner penned a post to her fans who attended the concerts at Milan’s San Siro stadium.

“WOW. MILAN. Those were truly 2 of my favorite crowds ever,” Swift’s post began as she referenced her performance in the Italian city on July 13 and 14.

She continued, “The passion and generosity you showed us… it was a dream come true to perform for you.”

“Grazi mille!!” the Blank Space crooner noted, an Italian phrase that translates into “A thousand thanks.”

“We’ll be back!!” Swift concluded underneath a carousel of images that featured snaps from her performances at Milan.

A significant highlight from the show include Swift’s new costumes that she debuted.

Her TTPD white coloured gown, that previously featured the lyrics from her song, Fortnight, now had lyrics from her track, Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?

Another outfit that the pop sensation wore was her golden and black coloured dress that led to speculations that her re-recorded album, famously known as Taylor’s Version, would be her 2017 album, Reputation, since the dress resembled that era’s catsuit.