Travis Kelce grooves to Taylor Swift's song at charity golf event

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end showed his moves on 'Shake It Off'

July 16, 2024

Travis Kelce can not hold himself especially when it’s his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s music.

On Sunday, July 14, during the 35th annual American Century Celebrity Golf Tournament in Lake Tahoe, California, the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end danced to his girlfriend Taylor Swift’s song Shake It Off.

A video shared by a fan, circulating on X (formerly known as Twitter) captured the moment when Travis was grooving to the song before he shot a basketball at the hoop.

The song is part of Swift’s 2024 album The Tortured Poets Department, in which the songstress seemingly praises Kelce's athletic abilities in the Lyrics, “You know how to ball / I know Aristotle.”

Fans rushed to the comment section talking about him grooving, a fan wrote in the caption, “In the meantime THE 1989 stan Travis Kelce is scoring points to Shake It Off.”

Another fan chimed in saying, “He knows how to ball,” while a third X user praised him for playing basketball, “His basketball game is outshining his golf game today.”

It is pertinent to mention that Travis and Taylor started dating in the summer of 2023 and made their relationship public in September.

