Kim Kardashian sparks controversy with all-red look at Ambani wedding

Kim Kardashian just found herself in hot waters as she was slammed for her look she wore at billionaire son, Anant Ambani’s Indian wedding.

The reality TV personality attracted both controversy as well as praises over wearing red not once but twice to Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s wedding ceremony.

Fans on Instagram were quick to point out how wearing red is typically and culturally reserved only for the bride to wear, even if it was a lavish, over-the-top-three-day-long wedding of a billionaire in Mumbai, India.

Kardashian flaunter two different scarlet red looks at the celebration, wearing a red lehenga at Friday’s festivities and another bold and veiled look to Sunday’s event.

Wearing a shimmering two-piece outfit and pairing her tasseled bra top with a matching skirt and red dupatta, the 43-year-old SKIMS owner attended the wedding in India along with her sister Khloé Kardashian.

Followers were quick to school the Kardashian over Indian tradition as they took to the comment section to express their opinion.

“I’m Mexican & even I know your NOT supposed to wear Red to an Indian wedding,” a follower wrote.

While another penned, “Not supposed to wear red to a wedding in India. That's saved for the bride.”