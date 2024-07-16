Shannen Doherty tribute to late Luke Perry makes rounds on social media

Shannen Doherty paid a heartfelt tribute to her longtime pal, late Luke Perry, before her death.

The two co-starred as romantic interests Brenda and Dylan, respectively, on Beverly Hills, 90210 from 1990 till 1994.

Doherty’s cameo on Riverdale came shortly after Perry passed away from a stroke in 2019 and was a series regular on CW’s original.

After Doherty’s death on July 13, 2024, after years of battling cancer, her appearance on Riverdale started making rounds all over social media.

On X, formerly Twitter, a fan shared the clip featuring the Charmed star’s appearance on Riverdale and wrote, "When Luke Perry died, Shannen Doherty came on his show to recite the Lord's Prayer. She wasn't a character there before this.”

For the unversed, this episode, titled, Chapter Fifty-Eight: In Memoriam, that served as season 4’s opener and aired in October 2019, was a tribute to Perry.

Doherty makes her appearance, portraying a stranded motorcyclist who claimed that Perry’s character, Fred Andrews, pushed her out of harm's way in the car accident that ultimately ended up taking his life.