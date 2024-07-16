 
Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with children at Kids' Choice Award

Jelly Roll attended the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards 2024 with his two children

July 16, 2024

Jelly Roll just made a rare appearance with both his children and the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 39-year-old country music star stepped out on to the orange carpet of Nickelodeon with his kids, 16-year-old Bailee Ann and seven-year-old Noah Buddy, on Saturday.

Showing off their matching denim looks, the three smiled and waved to the cameras at the event.

The Son of a Sinner crooner wore a denim button-up shirt and black coloured pants.

Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with children at Kids Choice Award

Bailee rocked a green and blue denim vest while Noah was adorned with a denim jacket, pair of jeans and a white baseball cap worn backwards.

Jelly Roll co-parents his kids with wife, Bunnie XO, with whom he tied the knot in 2016.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed they have been talking about having a child together.

In the season finale of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO revealed, how the couple would be opting for IVF treatment, saying, "I would have trouble carrying a baby," having experienced "many" pregnancy losses previously.

She further mentioned how she has always wanted to become a mom, noting, "I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden.”

