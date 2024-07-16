Jelly Roll makes rare appearance with children at Kids' Choice Award

Jelly Roll just made a rare appearance with both his children and the 2024 Kids’ Choice Awards.

The 39-year-old country music star stepped out on to the orange carpet of Nickelodeon with his kids, 16-year-old Bailee Ann and seven-year-old Noah Buddy, on Saturday.

Showing off their matching denim looks, the three smiled and waved to the cameras at the event.

The Son of a Sinner crooner wore a denim button-up shirt and black coloured pants.

Bailee rocked a green and blue denim vest while Noah was adorned with a denim jacket, pair of jeans and a white baseball cap worn backwards.

Jelly Roll co-parents his kids with wife, Bunnie XO, with whom he tied the knot in 2016.

Earlier this month, the couple revealed they have been talking about having a child together.

In the season finale of her Dumb Blonde podcast, Bunnie XO revealed, how the couple would be opting for IVF treatment, saying, "I would have trouble carrying a baby," having experienced "many" pregnancy losses previously.

She further mentioned how she has always wanted to become a mom, noting, "I feel like I've accomplished so much in my life. And the only thing that's left is to raise a baby and garden.”