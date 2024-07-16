 
Johnny Depp's new girlfriend unveiled after Amber Heard defamation trial

The actor first met her recent girlfriend in 2021

July 16, 2024

Johnny Depp is reportedly dating a 28-year-old Russian beautician and model, Yulia Vlasova.

As per a report by DailyMail, the 61-year-old actor has found his love once again in a much younger partner two years after his high-profile defamation case and divorce from Amber Head.

It all started in the year 2021 when the love birds first time met at the prestigious 55th Karlovy Vary International Film Festival held in Prague.

Moreover, as per the outlet source close to Depp has confirmed the two dating and called it ‘casual’ and revealed that they have been involved for the past two years.

The publisher has shared the couple’s most recent meeting photo, captured at London Heliport on Thursday.

Not too long after the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won his defamation trial, he was spotted with Vlasova at his late friend and musician Jeff Beck’s concert in July 2022 while he was on his tour in Europe.

Additionally, the model is based in Prague and owns a makeup and hairstyling studio.

She has not confirmed her relationship status on her social media accounts but she has hinted at the romance.

While responding to a follower’s Q&A on Instagram about her ‘favorite actor’ the model praised Depp.

She replied, “JD (Johnny Depp). He is a man who is incredibly talented and inspiring,” and shared a photo showing their hands resting on each other's legs.

