Prince William turning Kate Middleton to Princess Diana: 'Never puts wrong foot'

Prince William is turning Kate Middleton's personality like that of Princess Diana

July 16, 2024

Prince William is training Kate Middleton to walk into the footsteps of Princess Diana, it is claimed.

The Prince of Wales, who is preparing to become King as his father battles cancer, wants wife Kate to to be incredible at her job like his late mother.

Former royal butler Paul Burrell tells Closer: “He’s steering Kate into Diana’s footsteps."

“I see the way she dresses and the way she behaves, and if her mother-in-law could say anything, she would tell her that she’s doing an incredible job because she’s never put a foot wrong and the country adores her.”

This comes as Royal expert Jennie Bond reveals William's protectiveness towards Kate Middleton.

She says: “William has never been more protective of his wife and children as now.

“He is taking special care to prioritise her health and the welfare of his young family, even in the face of some people saying he should be taking on more public engagements.

“William can be stubborn, and perhaps never more so than when it comes to his family and their privacy.

