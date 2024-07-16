Shannen Doherty settled divorce 1 day before losing cancer battle

Shannen Doherty had reached a divorce settlement with her ex-husband Kurt Iswarienko a day before her passing.



As per the court document received by PEOPLE magazine, on July 12 Shannen signed a filing to waive spousal support which is a day before her death.

They had mutually finalized their divorce proceeding outside of court as she agreed to a "default or uncontested dissolution" of their marriage.

The document reads, "The parties have entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership rights, including support, the original of which is being or has been submitted to the court.”

On July 13 which was the day Doherty died, Iswarieko signed the legal document the same day.

It is pertinent to mention that Doherty and Iswarienko tied the knot in October 2011.

For those unversed, Shanned passed away due to her ongoing battle with breast cancer.

Her publicist Leslie Sloane, confirmed to PEOPLE magazine Doherty’s dismal news in a statement reading, “On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease.”

Doherty was first diagnosed with cancer in 2015 and was vocal about her battle with the disease.