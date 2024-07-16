Shannen Doherty’s mother breaks silence after actress’ death

Shannen Doherty’s mother Rosa Doherty expressed gratitude to those who supported Doherty throughout her life.



In an exclusive statement shared with PEOPLE magazine, the Beverly Hills, 90210 star’s mother reminisced Doherty.

"She is my beautiful girl and my heart," Rosa said in the statement.

It is pertinent to mention that Doherty passed away on July 13 at the age of 53.

"Our family wants to thank everyone who has shown love and support for our Shannen throughout her life. We are truly appreciative,” Rosa added.

The actress lost her battle with breast cancer which was first diagnosed in 2015.

She was in remission in 2017. However, it came back as a metastatic stage 4 cancer.

Doherty’s publicist, Leslie Sloane confirmed the news of the dismal of the actress to the outlet.

"It is with a heavy heart that I confirm the passing of actress Shannen Doherty. On Saturday, July 13, she lost her battle with cancer after many years of fighting the disease," the spokesperson stated.