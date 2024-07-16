Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' literally shakes Milan

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' concert in Milan, Italy, caused such liveliness as her music is shaking the city, literally.



The 34-year-old singer held the concert over the weekend, performing at the San Siro stadium in Milan.

Many concertgoers witnessed that the stadium was shaking.

This news came to light when a user posted about it on social media.

The user filmed a fan texting that he captured rumble on camera and the stadium was bouncing significantly and its' solid concrete.

Following the viral post, a user commented: ‘When do her concerts NOT shake the stadium???’ Another one wrote: ‘The powers of swifties.’

On the other hand, a user expressed concerned and said that he saw some videos of the shaking and thought if he’d be there, he would’ve been terrified.

This is not the first time Swift's concerts have caused such tremors. In July 2023, Swift’s performances in Seattle, US, which was attended by more than 70,000 people, generated earthshaking activity.

Later in August 2023, her fans in Los Angeles caused earthquake-like tremors when watching the singer perform live at the SoFi Stadium.

