Princess Eugenie comes out in support of Kate Middleton

Princess Eugenie has extended her support to Kate Middleton amid reports she is distancing herself from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.



Kate attended the Wimbledon men´s final on Sunday in her second public engagement since announcing her cancer diagnosis.

She was cheered by onlookers as she made her way to Centre Court.

At the end of the match, she walked onto the grass to more cheers, offering consolatory words and a silver plate to runner-up Novak Djokovic and the winner´s trophy to Alcaraz.

Later, taking to Instagram, Kate Middleton shared photos and a video from the event.

In her first post on Instagram, Kate Middleton said, “Great to be back at Wimbledon! There’s nothing quite like The Championships.”

Posting the video, Kate Middleton wrote, “Congratulations Carlos Alcaraz on your remarkable victory.



“Thank you to everyone who works so hard to make Wimbledon the spectacle that it is.”

Kate Middleton’s latest posts have received massive reactions and fans and friends flooded the comment section with sweet messages.

Princess Eugenie also extended her love to Kate by pressing the heart button on both posts.