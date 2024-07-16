Kate Middleton, Prince William react to 'Justice for Prince Louis' demand

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly reacted as royal fans demanded ‘Justice for Prince Louis’ after he was snubbed at Euros 2024 and Wimbledon final.



The royal fans demanded 'justice for Prince Louis' after he noticeably missed from both the Euro 2024 final and Wimbledon, despite his parents and older siblings Prince George and Princess Charlotte attended both events.

Fans commented: "George gets Euros final... Charlotte gets Wimbledon final... George and Charlotte get Taylor Swift concert... justice for Prince Louis! ".

Later, Kate Middleton and Prince William took to social media and issued joint statement with photos of Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte.

They said, “England, your teamwork, grit and determination were an inspiration to all of us, young and old. Congratulations to Spain. W & C.”

In the picture, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are seen donning England shirts with their names and ages.

