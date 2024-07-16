Meghan Markle, Prince Harry stepping away from each other amid growing rift

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently battling a growing rift that threatens their future in the Royal Family.

News of all of this has been brought to light by an inside source that is well place within Buckingham Palace.

The source in question spoke to The Mirror about this growing concern with the couple and admitted, “This has been such a challenging few months for Meghan and Harry and the pressure they are under is immense.”

“They feel they are constantly under attack. When they first left the royals, they had so much support and that support seems to be dwindling over time and they're facing increasing criticism,” the source also went as far as to say.

since last year, “Harry has been really hurt by the backlash over his award nomination and Meghan is still reeling over the Spotify axe as she loved doing that podcast and she knows people want her to fail with her next project so there's quite a lot of tension in the house at the moment,” as well, the source admitted before signing off.