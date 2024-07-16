Bob Dylan teases fans with exciting 'UK tour' update

July 16, 2024
Bob Dylan has announced the date of ‘Rough And Rowdy Ways', his upcoming UK tour.
According to The Mirror, the 83-year-old singer has just revealed the dates for his 10-day UK tour, set to take place later this year in London.
For his tour, Dylan is all ready to grace the stage with his presence for three nights at the iconic Royal Albert Hall in London.
The singer has also lined up gigs at Edinburgh's Usher Hall and Wolverhampton Civic Hall for November.
The tour does not stop there as he is also set to rock out at Bournemouth's Windsor Hall, Liverpool's M&S Bank Arena, and Nottingham's Motorpoint Arena.
Here is a complete list of the UK Tour Dates for 2024:
NOVEMBER
01 – BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth
03 – M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool
05 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
06 – Usher Hall, Edinburgh
08 – Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham
09 – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
10 – The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton
12 – Royal Albert Hall, London
13 – Royal Albert Hall, London
14 – Royal Albert Hall, London
Rough and Rowdy Ways is the thirty-ninth studio album by the singer-songwriter, released on June 19, 2020, through Columbia Records.
It is Dylan's first album of original songs since his 2012 album Tempest, following three releases that covered traditional pop standards.