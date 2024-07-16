King Felipe VI hosts Euro 2024 heroes

King Felipe VI and the royal family hosted the heroes of Euro 2024 as the Spanish football team returned home following their win against England in the final.



The Spanish team have flown back to Madrid where they celebrated with the Royal Family.

King Felipe VI, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Princess Sofia hosted the footballers at Zarzuela Palace on Monday evening.

Meanwhile, thousands of people in Madrid welcomed Spain´s squad home on Monday after they beat England to win Euro 2024.

After receptions with King Felipe VI and prime minister Pedro Sanchez, La Roja were paraded through the capital city on an open-top bus.

It was adorned with the message "it´s only the beginning" and the trophy sat at the front of the bus.

The team bus took them to Plaza Cibeles in central Madrid where thousands more fans waited to celebrate the success, following on from victories in 1964, 2008 and 2012.