Prince Harry's public humiliation doubles down

Prince Harry’s disgrace over a rather public decision has come under fire once more

July 16, 2024

Prince Harry’s decision to accept the Pat Tillman award for his work with Invictus Games has just been blasted once again.

GB News host Nana Akua made this statement against the Duke of Sussex.

The TV show host even went as far as to call the royal’s award acceptance “embarrassing” because “how can they not see how jarring this must be for Pat's mother and family?”

“It beggars belief,” she also went as far as to say, while referencing to Prince Harry.

Later on into the conversation she also referenced the Duke’s intentions behind this decision and bashed them as well by saying, “They don't want him to pick up the award even if he believes he is picking it up on behalf of others, he should respect that.”

This is because, in doing so “Any last shred of credibility is well and truly gone.”

“How embarrassing,” she also went as far as to add before signing off from the conversation itself.

For those still unversed, Ms Akua is not the only expert who has discouraged Prince Harry’s moves because the mother of the man, who the award is named after also shared similar sentiments.

According to Express Mary Tillman said, “There are recipients that are far more fitting. There are individuals working in the veteran community who are doing tremendous things to assist veterans.”

Mainly because “These individuals do not have the money, resources, connections or privilege that Prince Harry has. I feel that those types of individuals should be recognised.”

