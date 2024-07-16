'Strictly' star Zara McDermott suffers fainting spell after exhausting training

Zara McDermott passes out post exhausting training session

Zara McDermott passed out during Strictly rehearsals with her partner, Graziano Di Prima and at one point she was left napping on the floor due to tiredness as per the video posted on the professional dancer's Instagram Story.

As far as the video is concerned, Zara was seen sleeping at the dance studio as she needed to get some rest after an exhausting training session.

It is pertinent to mention, as per Daily Mail, it was taken on October 25, just days before the pair got eliminated from the show in week six. At the time Graziano waited for her to wake up as he captioned the snap, “She asked me 5 minutes break.” (sic)

Later reposting the clip, after her slumber, she seemed to joke, “I think I've clocked about 50k steps already today with this routine. Give me a break pls,” alongside a laughing emoji.

According to the earlier publication, the video came after the BBC show was engulfed in another training scandal with reports of Graziano allegedly verbally and physically abusing the former Love Islander.

In regards to this, producers have stepped in and sacked Italian dancer Graziano for his conduct, with the professional admitting in a statement that he "deeply regrets the events" that led to his exit, as per the reports by Daily Mail.

It has also been emerged that show bosses were made aware of Graziano's conduct at the time by production staff and quietly issued warnings to the dancer in response.

After Graziano shared the video of her napping, Zara was quick to hit back by claiming she had done “double the workload” of her professional partner.