Timothee Chalamet set to star in and produce 'Marty Supreme'

July 16, 2024

Timothee Chalamet is set to star in a new film inspired by professional ping pong player, Marty Reisman.

The Oscar-nominee who is currently filming Bob Dylan's biopic A Complete Unknown, will star in and produce Marty Supreme, an original movie from Josh Safdie and A24, as per Variety.

According to Daily Mail, this film is a fictionalized story inspired by the life of Reisman, who died at the age of 82 in 2012.

As far as Marty Supreme is concerned, it is written by Safdie and Ronald Bronstein, who will produce the film alongside Eli Bush and Anthony Katagas.

It is pertinent to mention that Timothee previously worked with A24 on his films Uncut Gems and Good Time.

In regards to this, A24 confirmed the news on X by tweeting, “Josh Safdie’s MARTY SUPREME starring @RealChalamet. Coming soon.”

As per the earlier publication, Reisman was an American ping pong icon, winning the 1958 and 1960 U.S. Men's singles champion and the 1997 U.S. hardbat champion.

As far as Chalamet is concerned, he first rocketed to fame starring in the 2017 coming-of-age romantic drama, Call Me by Your Name. He became one of the youngest performers ever to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Actor at age 21.

