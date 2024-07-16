Kate Middleton supports Prince William's decision on Prince Harry reconciliation

Kate Middleton supports Prince William over his stance on reconciliation with Prince Harry despite rumours that she is in contact with her brother-in-law.

According to latest reports, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made a conscious decision to distance themselves from Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

In a report published by OK! Magazine, an insider has revealed that William and Kate have chosen to "focus on positivity" and prioritize their family's well-being.

With Kate's ongoing cancer treatment, the couple does not want to divert their focus on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s petty issues and instead want to prioritize their three young children.

"William and Kate are very consciously focusing on positivity and recovery,” the insider said of the couple.

This comes after it was reported that William has banned Harry’s entry into the royal family fold after years-long feud.

Speaking with The Mirror, royal expert Ingrid Seward said, "William is sensitive, he likes structure and has perseverance. He does not give up easily.”

“His relationship with brother Harry upset him more than he would care to admit. But he found it easier to cut ties rather than allow himself to be continually annoyed,” she added.