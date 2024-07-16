Rob Lowe recalls boxing with 'competitive' Tom Cruise

Rob Lowe looks back at his younger years as he recalls an impromptu competitive session with Tom Cruise.



According to People, while visiting the Rich Eisen Show for an episode that aired on Monday, July 15, the radio host asked Lowe to leave him with a memory of working with Cruise before the interview wrapped.

It is pertinent to mention that as per the earlier publication, Lowe recalled that when he was 17 years old, he met Tom Cruise as they both starred in Francis Ford Coppola’s 1983 film.

In regards to their roles, Lowe played Sodapop Curtis one of the Greasers and Cruise portrayed Steve Randle.

Furthermore, the Unstable actor recalled, “He was living at Emilio [Estevez]’s house, auditioning right after Taps.”

While talking about Tom, Lowe recalled that he and Cruise used to workout and jog like "running bros" however, his favorite memory was when they both were in need of a time out.

As per the reports by People, Lowe stated while referring to Tom, “He’s so competitive that we used to box in the hallway of the hotel we were staying at during Outsiders. So much testosterone. We’re 18-year-old guys stuck on location. So we would have headgear, and we’d have mouthpieces in, but we would legitimately spar."

Lowe began at length by admitting, “I rang his bell, and the next I knew, I woke up — I was coming to, on the floor. And he completely knocked me out.”

Moreover, as per the earlier publication, Lowe also remembered having “pipe cleaner arms” at the time, compared to a “jacked” Cruise, who was like a “beast.” Somehow, Lowe managed to get a “real clean” shot in.

As far as Lowe is concerned, he hosts the Fox game show The Floor, which was renewed for second and third seasons, and Fox's drama series 9-1-1: Lone Star.