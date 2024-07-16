Lil Wayne picks sides in Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef?

Lil Wayne just revealed whose side he might be on in the Drake and Kendrick Lamar’s rap beef.



After months of silence over the latest feud between the two rappers, the 41-year-old legendary musician finally decided to speak up.

He seemingly supported the Young Money rapper during his performance at Las Vegas’ Zouk Nightclub on Saturday, July 13.

According to a fan-recorded footage making rounds on social media now, Wayne altered the intro of The Motto, a collaboration he worked on with Drake.

He replaced the original lyrics with Lamar’s Not Like Us, which was originally meant as a dig on Drake, however, Wayne added a little twist to it.

Instead of rapping along to the song’s chorus (“They not like us”), the hitmaker switched up the lyrics that sounded out, “They don’t like us” as he showed off his OVO owl penchant chain while dancing.

Lil Wayne’s display of solidarity for Drake comes after the 37-year-old musician was name dropped in Lamar’s chart-topping anthem, Not Like Us, with lyrics addressing that Drake, “F***** on Wayne girl while he was in jail, that's connivin' / Then get his face tatted like a b**** apologizin'.”

This was a dig at Drake and a reference to when he was allegedly romantically involved with Wayne’s then-girlfriend, Tammy Torres.