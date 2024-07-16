Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud

Kim Kardashian just took a playful dig at the Dolce & Gabbana feud between herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian.



On Monday, the 43-year-old TV personality reenacted a scene from their infamous argument that occurred in the season 3 of their reality show, The Kardashians.

As she and her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, went to see see Andrea Bocelli perform at the Teatro del Silenzio in the Tuscany region of Italy, the 40-year-old Kardashian uploaded some videos on her social media account.

Source: Instagram Stories

On Khloé’s official Instagram Stories, Kim could be seen wearing a head scarf, matching sunglasses and a black shimmering dress and lip-syncing to her confessional comments back from the feud.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said adding, “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli."

Then the 65-year-old musician proceeded to make an appearance in the same clip with Kim embracing him in her arms before Khloé, entered the shot.

The two Kardasian sisters then posed on either side of the Italian tenor with a caption that read, "I win after all.”