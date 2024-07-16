 
Geo News

Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud

Kim Kardashian appeared to make a clear reference to her Dolce & Gabbana feud with sister Kourtney Kardashian

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Kim Kardashian just took a playful dig at the Dolce & Gabbana feud between herself and sister Kourtney Kardashian.

On Monday, the 43-year-old TV personality reenacted a scene from their infamous argument that occurred in the season 3 of their reality show, The Kardashians.

As she and her younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, went to see see Andrea Bocelli perform at the Teatro del Silenzio in the Tuscany region of Italy, the 40-year-old Kardashian uploaded some videos on her social media account.

Source: Instagram Stories
Source: Instagram Stories 

On Khloé’s official Instagram Stories, Kim could be seen wearing a head scarf, matching sunglasses and a black shimmering dress and lip-syncing to her confessional comments back from the feud.

"I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy?” Kim said adding, “Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli."

Then the 65-year-old musician proceeded to make an appearance in the same clip with Kim embracing him in her arms before Khloé, entered the shot.

The two Kardasian sisters then posed on either side of the Italian tenor with a caption that read, "I win after all.”

Why Ryan Reynolds chose to show his daughter R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine' video
Why Ryan Reynolds chose to show his daughter R-rated 'Deadpool & Wolverine'
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put families first amid split drama
Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck put families first amid split drama
Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming ‘You' season five: See pics
Penn Badgley, Madeline Brewer look loved up filming ‘You' season five: See pics
Prince William honours Gareth Southgate after he resigns as England manager video
Prince William honours Gareth Southgate after he resigns as England manager
Kate Middleton supports Prince William's decision on Prince Harry reconciliation
Kate Middleton supports Prince William's decision on Prince Harry reconciliation
Natalie Portman recalls how Rihanna helped her during painful divorce
Natalie Portman recalls how Rihanna helped her during painful divorce
King Charles talks about 'loyalty and allegiance' after leaving Meghan Markle furious
King Charles talks about 'loyalty and allegiance' after leaving Meghan Markle furious
Prince George forced to follow strict Royal traditions at age of 10
Prince George forced to follow strict Royal traditions at age of 10