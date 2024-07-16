Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian?

Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashian are again in spotlight with their history of feud.



On Tuesday, fans celebrated National Snake Day, which have significant history in Swift and Kardashian's feud.

Meanwhile Swift also dropped instrumental version of her song I Can Do It With Broken Heart from The Tortured Poets Department, sparking fans reaction.

One X user wrote, "she decides to drop it during national snake day too?? like."

This feud traces back to 2016 when the SKIMS founder labeled the Lover hitmaker as "snake" in her tweet.

The infamous incident occurred during a public dispute over Kanye West's song Famous, where Swift claimed she was unaware of certain lyrics referencing her.

Kardashian then released a recorded phone call suggesting the Blank Space crooner knew more than she let on, leading to a barrage of snake emojis flooding Swift's social media.

On the other hand, Swift responded defiantly in following years, notably reclaiming the snake visuals in her music and addressing the controversy directly in songs and interviews. Her album Reputation is said to be in reference to the feud.

The latest spark in their feud coincides with the release of Swift's 11th studio album, TTPD, which includes references interpreted by fans as aimed at Kardashian.

Another X user added, "happy national snake day @KimKardashian ! our favorite snake of all!"