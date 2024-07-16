Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly had a fight with then-husband Ryan Anderson, after she deleted all of her social media accounts.

As fans will know, the latest episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, featured a fight between the popular felon and her former husband Ryan Anderson.

In this episode, Gypsy informed her then-husband that she had to delete all of her social media handles because she posted a clip and made some controversial comments about codefendant Nicholas Godejohn.

However, Ryan argued that she should not have done so because they created “revenue.”

With teary eyes, Gypsy called him out and said, “If all you care about is f***** money,” to which her former partner responded,“I don’t. Delete it then.”

“Just let us pull that money out, at least, before you do that,” he added.

This tense exchange concluded as Gypsy said, ‘“That’s revenue.’ What the f***.”

For those unversed, Gypsy and Ryan Anderson tied the knot on July 21, 2022, in a small prison ceremony with no guests.

Only a few months after her release from jail, Gypsy announced that she was parting ways with Ryan in April 2024, following which she rekindled romance with Ken Urker.