 
Geo News

Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues

Gypsy Rose Blanchard is going through divorce with former husband Ryan Anderson amid Ken Urker pregnancy

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues
Photo: Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues

Gypsy Rose Blanchard reportedly had a fight with then-husband Ryan Anderson, after she deleted all of her social media accounts.

As fans will know, the latest episode of Gypsy Rose: Life After Lockup, featured a fight between the popular felon and her former husband Ryan Anderson.

In this episode, Gypsy informed her then-husband that she had to delete all of her social media handles because she posted a clip and made some controversial comments about codefendant Nicholas Godejohn.

However, Ryan argued that she should not have done so because they created “revenue.”

With teary eyes, Gypsy called him out and said, “If all you care about is f***** money,” to which her former partner responded,“I don’t. Delete it then.”

“Just let us pull that money out, at least, before you do that,” he added.

This tense exchange concluded as Gypsy said, ‘“That’s revenue.’ What the f***.”

For those unversed, Gypsy and Ryan Anderson tied the knot on July 21, 2022, in a small prison ceremony with no guests.

Only a few months after her release from jail, Gypsy announced that she was parting ways with Ryan in April 2024, following which she rekindled romance with Ken Urker. 

Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency
Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian? video
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian?
Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew video
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud video
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show