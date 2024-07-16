Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency

Adele has left fans shocked after big announcement about her music career.

Speaking to German outlet ZDF, Adele expressed her intention to take a break from the industry.

As the Grammy-winning artist nears the conclusion of he two-year Las Vegas residency, she said, "I don't have any plans for new music at all."

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while," Adele added.

Adele, who took a hiatus from her Las Vegas residency in June, is set to return for a special run of eight shows in Munich starting from August 2nd.

"I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," the Someone Like You singer shared.

This news comes amidst reports that Adele is considering a permanent return to her native London following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency in November.