 
Geo News

Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency

Adele revealed her plans of taking break after concluding her Las Vegas residency

By
Web Desk

July 16, 2024

Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency
Adele shocks fans with career break announcement after residency

Adele has left fans shocked after big announcement about her music career.

Speaking to German outlet ZDF, Adele expressed her intention to take a break from the industry.

As the Grammy-winning artist nears the conclusion of he two-year Las Vegas residency, she said, "I don't have any plans for new music at all."

"I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things. Just for a little while," Adele added.

Adele, who took a hiatus from her Las Vegas residency in June, is set to return for a special run of eight shows in Munich starting from August 2nd.

"I couldn’t think of a more wonderful way to spend my summer and end this beautiful phase of my life and career with shows closer to home during such an exciting summer," the Someone Like You singer shared.

This news comes amidst reports that Adele is considering a permanent return to her native London following the conclusion of her Las Vegas residency in November.

Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Prince William honors former manager Southgate over resignation
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian? video
Did Taylor Swift National Snake Day move stir up feud with Kim Kardashian?
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew video
Prince William to resolve ‘fraternal war' among King Charles, Prince Andrew
Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues
Gypsy Rose Blanchard fights with Ryan Anderson over money issues
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Prince Harry called out for ‘jarring' new move
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud video
Kim Kardashian adds fuel to old Kourtney Kardashian feud
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori could face scary penalty for indecent exposure
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show
Inside Ricky Gervais, EastEnders star Natalie Cassidy's new comedy show